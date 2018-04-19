Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Land-Grant to release latest in Sun-Grant Series
Published: April 19, 2018 - 9:12 AM
Full Screen Linked Image
By Rick Armon
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Land-Grant to release latest in Sun-Grant Series Updated April 19th, 2018 9:12 AM
MadTree Brewing giving away tree saplings for Arbor Day April 18th, 2018 7:24 AM
Beer notes: Ohio Brewing expanding to Columbus; Medina to welcome new brewery April 17th, 2018 6:43 PM
Paradigm Shift wins People’s Choice award April 17th, 2018 4:59 PM

THE LATEST

Historic Akron church goes up in flames overnight Today April 19th, 2018 10:03 AM
Video: NBA Playoffs – Cleveland Cavaliers F LeBron James: Lineup change helped team tie series Updated April 19th, 2018 1:32 AM
Marla’s 41 shots from beyond the arc on lineup No. 32, J.R.’s steal and ‘a contact sport’ Updated April 19th, 2018 1:23 AM
Video: Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue switches up lineup, watches LeBron James dominate Updated April 19th, 2018 1:08 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal