AFC Championship: Jaguars’ Ngakoue trying to turn heads on AFC’s biggest stage

Image 1 of 3 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (left) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (right) during the first half of an AFC divisional playoff game Sunday in Pittsburgh. The loose ball was recovered by linebacker Telvin Smith and returned for a touchdown. Ngakoue has a knack for strip-sacks. The second-year pro led the NFL with six forced fumbles in the regular season and added another one last week at Pittsburgh. Ngakoue would love to add New England's Tom Brady to his growing resume in the AFC championship game. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Image 2 of 3 Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after he recovered a fumble by Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson during the second half of a game Sept. 10, 2017 in Houston. The second-year pro led the NFL with six forced fumbles in the regular season and added another one last week at Pittsburgh. Ngakoue would love to add New England's Tom Brady to his growing resume in the AFC championship game. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)