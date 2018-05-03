Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Browns waive linebacker Dominique Alexander, running back Darius Jackson
Published: May 3, 2018 - 11:01 AM
By Nate Ulrich
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Browns waive linebacker Dominique Alexander, running back Darius Jackson Updated May 3rd, 2018 11:01 AM
NBA: Ingles career night leads Jazz over Rockets 116-108 May 2nd, 2018 11:19 PM
MLB roundup: Red Sox beat Royals 5-4; Tigers edge Rays 3-2 in 12 innings May 2nd, 2018 11:18 PM
Sports news roundup: Unsigned safety Reid files collusion grievance against NFL May 2nd, 2018 11:01 PM

THE LATEST

Trump acknowledges he repaid lawyer for ’Stormy’ hush money Updated May 3rd, 2018 11:40 AM
Man says he was robbed of $20 and a U-Haul with his belongings Updated May 3rd, 2018 11:39 AM
Ex-Boy Scouts troop leader pleads guilty in Ohio sex case Updated May 3rd, 2018 11:21 AM
3 Summit County residents accused by federal investigators of having pills stamped as oxycodone that contained fentanyl Updated May 3rd, 2018 11:02 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal