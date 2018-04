Bradley Chubb has some analysts saying he’s better than Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, coaches dreaming about them as duo

North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb (9) on the sideline in the fourth quarter of a game against Pittsburgh , Oct. 14, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

By Nate Ulrich

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.