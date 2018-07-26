Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Browns training camp: Quarterback Baker Mayfield talks love and football as festivities begin
Published: July 26, 2018 - 2:34 PM
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Another Thomas tapped to lead AAA Today July 26th, 2018 2:54 PM
Browns No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield says ‘I would never get my mind right to be a backup’ Today July 26th, 2018 1:50 PM
Review: Bo Burnham’s winning ‘Eighth Grade’ features breakout performance by Elsie Fisher Updated July 26th, 2018 12:43 PM
Browns scheduled to work out former Bengals cornerback Adam Jones on Friday Today July 26th, 2018 1:18 PM

THE LATEST

Photos: Fun times at the 2018 Summit County Fair Updated July 26th, 2018 3:52 PM
Browns training camp: Quarterback Baker Mayfield talks love and football as festivities begin Updated July 26th, 2018 2:34 PM
Another Thomas tapped to lead AAA Today July 26th, 2018 2:54 PM
5K DEVO race registration extended Updated July 26th, 2018 2:16 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal