Nate Ulrich’s Browns analysis: Examining where recent trades leave the franchise heading into free agency

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins (right) catches a pass while Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant defends during the second half of awild-card playoff game Jan. 6, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Chase Daniel during the first half of a preseason game Aug. 20, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.