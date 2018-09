Browns notebook: Tie leaves Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor with ‘sour feeling’

The Canton Repository GateHouse Media Ohio

Someone in the large crowd exiting in the rain would begin to chant, “Here we go Brownies.” And no one seemed to know whether to woof or not.

“You don’t know what to feel, or to say, or to think,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.

Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor knew the feeling, sort of.

“It’s a sour feeling,” Taylor said before changing his mind. “Really, I’m not sure what it feels like.”

Taylor spent the previous three seasons with the Buffalo Bills compiling a 22-21 record (including a Jan. 7 playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars). His first career tie came in his first start with the Browns, in which he went 15-of-40 for 197 yards, with a touchdown, an interception, seven sacks and a 51.8 rating. He also ran eight times for a team-high 77 yards.

It rained all day, but it rained on Ben Roethlisberger, too. He went 23-of-41 for 335 yards, with a touchdown, three interceptions and a 60.5 rating.

“You have to be able to be weather-proof,” Taylor said. “It was not pretty by any means, but we put ourselves in a position to win and did not finish.”

The Browns trailed 21-14 late in the fourth quarter before Damarius Randall returned an interception to the Browns’ 45. Taylor did his best passing of the day at that point, hitting Rahsard Higgins for 38 yards, and then finding Josh Gordon for a 17-yard touchdown with 1:58 left. A defensive stop and another Taylor advance left the Browns with a second-and-1 on the Pittsburgh 48, with 23 seconds left in regulation.

Taylor underthrew Gordon deep down the right sideline. Cameron Sutton intercepted.

“Me and Josh were on two different pages,” Taylor said. “I take the blame for that. I could have put it down the field a little more.”

Taylor’s overall thoughts on his first Browns start?

“Not pretty in the stats category, for sure,” he said. “Wins and losses are what a quarterback is judged on, ultimately. Today was a tie.

“Like I said, you don’t know how to feel.”