USC quarterback Sam Darnold visits Browns headquarters

USC quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates after his run for a touchdown with guard Toa Lobendahn (left) and center Nico Falah in the second half of agame against Colorado Nov. 11, 2017, in Boulder, Colo. USC won 38-24. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

USC quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Ohio State defensive end Chase Young in the fourth quarter during the Cotton Bowl, Dec. 29, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

By Nate Ulrich

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.