Cavaliers 140, Timberwolves 138 (OT): Cavs summon their pride, stun Timberwolves on LeBron James’ buzzer-beater

Image 1 of 8 Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (left) celebrates after making the game-winning basket in overtime against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 140-138 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Image 2 of 8 Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (left) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng in the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Image 3 of 8 Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeff Green (32) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler (23) in the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Image 4 of 8 Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) dunks the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng (5in the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Image 5 of 8 Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins (left) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith in the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Image 6 of 8 Minnesota Timberwolves' Jeff Teague (right) puts pressure on Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson in the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Image 7 of 8 Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (left) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns in the first half Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)