Cavaliers notebook: Larry Nance Jr. more than just a defensive force, LeBron James says

Image 1 of 1

In this Feb. 2018 photo, Los Angeles Lakers' Larry Nance Jr. looks to pass during the first half of a game against the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles. A person familiar with direct knowledge of the trade says the Cavaliers are dealing guard Isaiah Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the teams need NBA approval before the trade can be completed. The person adds that Cleveland is also sending forward Channing Frye and one of their two first-round draft picks to the Lakers for point guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)