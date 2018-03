Cavaliers report: Jose Calderon masters mental demands of erratic role, proves his value for injury-plagued Cavs

1 / 3

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon (81) warms up in the first half of a game March 8 in Denver. Now in his 13th season, the veteran guard has become Clevelands most dependable player, capable of starting, coming off the bench or pulling for his teammates from the bench as an extended member of the coaching staff. He has been invaluable. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)