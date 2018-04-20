Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Cavaliers vs. Pacers first-round playoff schedule
Published: April 20, 2018 - 11:26 PM | Updated: April 20, 2018 - 11:53 PM
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

MLB roundup: Tigers split doubleheader with Royals; Blue Jays defeat Yankees April 20th, 2018 11:32 PM
Indians: Matchups for upcoming games April 20th, 2018 11:26 PM
Cavaliers vs. Pacers first-round playoff schedule April 20th, 2018 11:26 PM
NBA: Beal, Wall each get 28, Wizards top Raptors 122-103 April 20th, 2018 11:22 PM

THE LATEST

Jonas brother, where art thou? Kicking off UA’s 2018 SpringFest April 20th, 2018 10:51 PM
Orioles 3, Indians 1: Offense fails to provide enough support for Trevor Bauer April 20th, 2018 10:17 PM
Marla Ridenour: After a magnificent half, LeBron James’ dubious supporting cast reverts back to its old ways April 20th, 2018 9:54 PM
Outgoing UA President Matthew Wilson loses out on top job at Utah Valley University April 20th, 2018 8:28 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal