Cavs give up on Isaiah Thomas, send him to Lakers for Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson

Image 1 of 15 Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue (right) talks with Isaiah Thomas in the first half against the Detroit Pistons Sunday in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 121-104. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Image 2 of 15 In this May 2017 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert cheers after putting up a shot on the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in game 3 of a third round Eastern Conference playoff game in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)

Image 3 of 15 In this Jan. 2017 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas looks to pass against the Miami Heat in the first quarter in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file)

Image 4 of 15 In this Jan. 2018 photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye (8) shoots over Indiana Pacers' Alex Poythress (0) during the first half of a game in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Image 5 of 15 In this Jan 2018 photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade (9) and forward Channing Frye (8) stand on the court late in the fourth quarter of a 125-114 loss to the Detroit Pistons in a game in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Image 6 of 15 In this Jan. 2018 photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jae Crowder puts up a shot against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 7 of 15 In this Oct. 2017 photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Derrick Rose (1) drives to the basket against New York Knicks' Jarrett Jack (55) in the first half of a game in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Image 8 of 15 In this Jan 2018 file photo Cleveland Cavaliers' Derrick Rose (1) shoots over Orlando Magic's Marreese Speights (5) during the first half of a game in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Image 9 of 15 In this Feb. 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas drives against the Houston Rockets in the first half of a game, in Cleveland. A person familiar with direct knowledge of the trade says the Cavaliers are dealing guard Isaiah Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the teams need NBA approval before the trade can be completed. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Image 10 of 15 Sacramento Kings guard George Hill during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings won 104-98. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Image 11 of 15 FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson, left, drives past Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Ulis during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles. A person familiar with direct knowledge of the trade says the Cavaliers are dealing guard Isaiah Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, because the teams need NBA approval before the trade can be completed. The person adds that Cleveland is also sending forward Channing Frye and one of their two first-round draft picks to the Lakers for point guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Image 12 of 15 In this Jan. 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr., top, dunks as New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn defends during the first half on a game, in Los Angeles. A person familiar with direct knowledge of the trade says the Cavaliers are dealing guard Isaiah Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the teams need NBA approval before the trade can be completed. The person adds that Cleveland is also sending forward Channing Frye and one of their two first-round draft picks to the Lakers for point guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Image 13 of 15 In this Feb. 2018 photo, Sacramento Kings guard George Hill drives during the second half of a game against the Dallas Mavericks in Sacramento, Calif. The Mavericks won 106-99. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Image 14 of 15 In this Jan. 2018 photo, Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood (5) brings the ball up court in the second half during a game against the New York Knicks in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)