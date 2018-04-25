Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Cavs’ LeBron James nominated for NBA public service award
Published: April 25, 2018 - 2:27 PM | Updated: April 25, 2018 - 2:39 PM
Beacon Journal staff report
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Cavs’ LeBron James nominated for NBA public service award Today April 25th, 2018 2:39 PM
2018 NFL mock draft roundup: Sam Darnold, Bradley Chubb the probable picks for the Browns Updated April 25th, 2018 1:42 PM
Video: Cavaliers F LeBron James offers explanation for team’s improved defensive performance Updated April 25th, 2018 12:35 PM
Browns GM John Dorsey tells NFL Network he hasn’t revealed No. 1 pick to his wife, hasn’t received legitimate offers for top selection Today April 25th, 2018 1:50 PM

THE LATEST

Cavs’ LeBron James nominated for NBA public service award Today April 25th, 2018 2:39 PM
Achoo! Akron ranks 32nd nationwide for spring allergies Updated April 25th, 2018 2:17 PM
Ohio woman gets prison for using someone else’s tainted urine Updated April 25th, 2018 2:14 PM
FirstEnergy Solutions announces timetable for nuclear plant closures Updated April 25th, 2018 1:57 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal