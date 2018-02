Larry Nance Jr. won’t say if his first shot at NBA Slam Dunk title will include his 1984-winning dad

Larry Nance of the Cleveland Cavaliers helps Larry Jr. dunk the basketball. Nance Jr. is thrilled to be playing basketball where his father played from 1987-94. (Photo courtesy Cleveland Cavaliers)

ormer Cleveland Cavalier's player Larry Nance Sr. watches his son Larry Nance (22) during the game against Wadsworth at Revere High School in this 2011 file photo. (Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Cleveland Cavaliers Larry Nance (22) stuffs the ball over New Jersey Nets Chris Dudley in the third period of their Eastern Conference playoff game 1992. (AP File Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Revere's Larry Nance (left) blocks Firestone's Darius Carter during the first half of the Greater Akron Boys Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game in 2011.Nance Jr. recently joined the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Karen Schiely /Akron Beacon Journal file photo)

The ball goes out-of-bounds in front of Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. (24) and Boston Celtics' Semi Ojeleye (37) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. (24) drives for the basket against Boston Celtics' Greg Monroe, behind left, and Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

By Marla Ridenour

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

