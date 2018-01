Pistons 125, Cavaliers 114: Kevin Love suffers broken left hand in loss to Pistons

Image 1 of 7 Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (left) loses control of the ball after Pistons forward Reggie Bullock (right) knocked it away from Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half Tuesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Image 2 of 7 Detroit Pistons forward Eric Moreland (24) defends against a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye (8) during the first half Tuesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Image 3 of 7 Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas (3) during the first half Tuesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Image 4 of 7 Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard (5) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye (8) and guard Dwyane Wade (9) during the first half Tuesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Image 5 of 7 Detroit Pistons guard Dwight Buycks (20) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye during the first half Tuesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Image 6 of 7 Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson (right) goes to the basket past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade (left) during the first half Tuesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)