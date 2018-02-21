Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Report: Cavs to sign guard Marcus Thornton of Canton Charge to 10-day contract
Published: February 21, 2018 - 8:15 PM
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Akron Art Museum to allow people to check out art February 21st, 2018 10:22 PM
Bob Dyer: When the family doctor bill doubles February 21st, 2018 10:21 PM
Akron-area business association events — Feb. 26 – March 2 February 21st, 2018 10:17 PM
Girls basketball / Canton McKinley 68, Copley 24: Kierstan Bell leads Bulldogs to win over Indians in Division I sectional final February 21st, 2018 10:08 PM

THE LATEST

Akron-area business association events — Feb. 26 – March 2 February 21st, 2018 10:17 PM
Akron-area road construction for Feb. 22 February 21st, 2018 9:51 PM
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan brings venture capitalists bus tour to Ohio February 21st, 2018 7:33 PM
Man who used fake rifle to rob Akron gas station on Christmas Day gets 4-year sentence February 21st, 2018 7:04 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal