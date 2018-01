Spurs 114, Cavaliers 102: LeBron James reaches 30,000-point mark, but grievance-airing meeting has no visible effect on court

Image 1 of 7 Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Kyle Anderson (1) during the first half of a game, Tuesday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Image 2 of 7 Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas (3) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Davis Bertans (42) during the first half of a game, Tuesday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Image 3 of 7 Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) reacts after he was called for a personal foul against San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the first half of a game, Tuesday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Image 4 of 7 Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots past San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) and San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes, right, during the first half of a game, Tuesday in San Antonio. James passed the 30,000 career points mark in the first quarter. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Image 5 of 7 Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) battles San Antonio Spurs forward Kyle Anderson (1) for a rebound during the first half of a game, Tuesday in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Image 6 of 7 Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots and scores over San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) during the first half of a game, Tuesday in San Antonio. The score allowed James to reach the 30,000 milestone for his career. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)