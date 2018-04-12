Video: Cleveland Cavs coach Ty Lue knows how deep he’ll go for his playoff rotation

Published: April 12, 2018 - 5:16 PM
GateHouse Media to buy Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
Akron Dish: Remarkable Diner opens in Barberton; On Tap closing in Montrose; 17 Public Square opening pushed back; Tallmadge food truck rally and more
Birthday party turns tragic: Three women found dead in Akron of suspected overdose had gathered to celebrate
Jurors find Streetsboro man guilty of murder in shooting death of Akron man after dirt bike dispute
Birthday party turns tragic: Three women found dead in Akron of suspected overdose had gathered to celebrate
Several vehicles involved in fatal crash near Interbelt Nite Club in Akron
Police respond to suspected overdose deaths of three young women, car crash feet away shortly after
Jurors find Streetsboro man guilty of murder in shooting death of Akron man after dirt bike dispute