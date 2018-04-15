Video: Cleveland Cavs – G Kyle Korver begins NBA Playoffs on minutes restriction

Published: April 15, 2018 - 2:45 PM
Firestone Park couple warns public of tree-trimmer with history of stiffing customers
Marla Ridenour: Cavaliers playoff challenge seems daunting and title illogical, but LeBron James otherworldly season provides hope
House shot up in Akrons Sherbondy Hill neighborhood early Friday morning, no one injured
Akron to sell off $2.6 million CitiCenter building; deal involves new McDonalds and fire station on south side of downtown
Birthday party turns tragic: Three women found dead in Akron of suspected overdose had gathered to celebrate
Cavaliers George Hill ready to retreat to his bat cave for first-round matchup with his former team
Sobriety checkpoints planned in Summit County
Police respond to suspected overdose deaths of three young women, car crash feet away shortly after