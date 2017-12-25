Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Video: Dwyane Wade on his first taste of Cavs-Warriors rivalry
Published: December 25, 2017 - 8:31 PM
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

“Christmas miracle” baby beats odds after mother flees Florida hurricane December 25th, 2017 8:47 PM
Cavaliers notebook: Jae Crowder’s physical style looks like a fit for Cavs-Warriors matchup December 25th, 2017 8:39 PM
Video: Cavs coach Tyronn Lue on Isaiah Thomas’ progress, Cavs-Warriors in 3 straight Finals December 25th, 2017 8:34 PM
Video: LeBron James on ‘feel-out’ game against the Warriors December 25th, 2017 8:32 PM

THE LATEST

Cavaliers notebook: Jae Crowder’s physical style looks like a fit for Cavs-Warriors matchup December 25th, 2017 8:39 PM
There are 80 Airbnb hosts in Akron and no one knows if it’s legal December 25th, 2017 6:38 PM
Former Cavaliers coach Lenny Wilkens to give 2018 King Day lecture in Akron December 25th, 2017 6:27 PM
Warriors 99, Cavaliers 92: Points in the paint, fast-break issues plague Cavs in rugged renewal of rivalry December 25th, 2017 5:58 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal