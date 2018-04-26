Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Video: NBA Playoffs – LeBron James buzzer beater give Cavaliers 3-2 advantage in first-round series
Published: April 26, 2018 - 1:12 AM
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Marla’s 42 shots from beyond the arc on LeBron’s epic shot, a joyous celebration and what felt like goodbye Today April 26th, 2018 2:25 AM
Video: NBA Playoffs – G Jose Calderon believes the Cavaliers still need to put a complete game together Updated April 26th, 2018 1:29 AM
Video: NBA Playoffs – LeBron James buzzer beater give Cavaliers 3-2 advantage in first-round series Updated April 26th, 2018 1:12 AM
LeBron James got away with goaltend in final seconds of Cavaliers’ Game 5 victory Updated April 26th, 2018 12:47 AM

THE LATEST

Marla’s 42 shots from beyond the arc on LeBron’s epic shot, a joyous celebration and what felt like goodbye Today April 26th, 2018 2:25 AM
Video: NBA Playoffs – G Jose Calderon believes the Cavaliers still need to put a complete game together Updated April 26th, 2018 1:29 AM
Video: NBA Playoffs – LeBron James buzzer beater give Cavaliers 3-2 advantage in first-round series Updated April 26th, 2018 1:12 AM
LeBron James got away with goaltend in final seconds of Cavaliers’ Game 5 victory Updated April 26th, 2018 12:47 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal