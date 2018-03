NCAA Tournament: Villanova heads back to Final Four

Villanova players celebrate as Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver (right) leaves the court with teammates after an NCAA tournament regional final Sunday in Boston. Villanova won 71-59 to advance to the Final Four. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver (left) shoots against Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo (right) during the second half of an NCAA tournament regional final, Sunday in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Texas Tech's Brandone Francis (1) Villanova's Eric Paschall (4), Texas Tech's Justin Gray (5) and Villanova's Mikal Bridges (25) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA tournament regional final, Sunday in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo hangs on the rim after dunking over Texas Tech's Zach Smith (left) and Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver (right) during the second half of an NCAA tournament regional final, Sunday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Texas Tech's Brandone Francis (left) and Justin Gray (right) fight for a rebound with Villanova's Eric Paschall (center) during the first half of an NCAA tournament regional final, Sunday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Villanova's Omari Spellman (right) dumps confetti on head coach Jay Wright, holding the trophy after their win over Texas Tech in an NCAA tournament regional final, Sunday in Boston. Villanova won 71-59 to advance to the Final Four. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

By Jimmy Golen

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.