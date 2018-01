College Football Playoffs/Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama dominates No. 1 Clemson 24-6

Image 1 of 13 Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) scrambles in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Image 2 of 13 Alabama defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (9) celebrates his sack in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Image 3 of 13 Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, and defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne (94) hold up the bowl trophy afterdefeating Clemson in the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Alabama won 24-6 to advance to the national championship game. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Image 4 of 13 Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson (30) celebrates with teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Image 5 of 13 Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks to his team in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Image 6 of 13 Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (99) gestures after a stop in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Image 7 of 13 Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) is brought down by Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Image 8 of 13 Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) is sacked by Alabama defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (9) in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Image 9 of 13 Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (99) sacks Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Image 10 of 13 Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney yells out from the sideline in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Alabama for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Image 11 of 13 Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain (8) is tackled by Alabama defensive back Levi Wallace in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Image 12 of 13 Clemson safety Van Smith (23) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley (3) in the first half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)