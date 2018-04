Conor McGregor involved in backstage melee ahead of UFC 223

2 / 2

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, Conor McGregor, center, stands next to Floyd Mayweather Jr., center left, during their weigh-in the day before their boxing match in Las Vegas. McGregor hit the headlines for the wrong reasons on Thursday, April 5, 2018, after being stripped of his UFC lightweight title. UFC president Dana White revealed at a press conference ahead of Saturday's card at the Barclays Center in New York that McGregor's 155-pound championship will be up for grabs, with the Irishman having not fought in the Octagon since winning his belt in November 2016. McGregor delivered a brief and to-the-point reaction on Twitter before later gatecrashing the UFC 223 media day, sparking chaotic scenes. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)