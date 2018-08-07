Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Fightin’ Phils 2, RubberDucks 1
Published: August 7, 2018 - 9:53 PM
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

NFL notebook: Dolphins will move training complex to site by their stadium August 7th, 2018 10:39 PM
MLB notebook: Yankees outfielder Ellsbury out after hip surgery, didn’t play in 2018 August 7th, 2018 10:37 PM
Voters approve school safety and security levy in Green, on track to reject broad Stark County measure; Waterloo issue also fails August 7th, 2018 10:17 PM
Sports news roundup, Aug. 7 — Novak Djokovic advances to second round in Toronto August 7th, 2018 10:15 PM

THE LATEST

Voters approve school safety and security levy in Green, reject broad Stark County measure; Waterloo schools issue also fails August 7th, 2018 10:17 PM
Live blogging the first episode of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ featuring the Cleveland Browns (updates throughout) August 7th, 2018 9:37 PM
Indians notebook: Trevor Bauer making adjustments in Cy Young-caliber season; familiar dugout celebration returns; 2019 All-Star Game logo unveiled August 7th, 2018 9:07 PM
Arrest warrant issued for former Macedonia mayor after he allegedly trespassed into Streetsboro house August 7th, 2018 7:08 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal