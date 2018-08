Golf roundup: 4-way tie for lead at Northern Trust as Woods stalls

Associated Press

Tiger Woods failed to carry any momentum he had from his last tournament into the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs in Paramus, N.J.

Neither did Sean O’Hair.

That was only good news for one of them Thursday in the Northern Trust.

O’Hair missed the cut last week and saw his FedEx Cup standing slip to No. 121, meaning he has to play well this week or his season is over. His immediate goal is to advance to the third stage of events because the BMW Championship is at Aronimink outside Philadelphia, where O’Hair is a member.

He drilled a 3-wood from 284 yards to 6 feet for eagle on No. 3. He hammered another 3-wood on the par-5 17th to 10 feet, settling for a two-putt birdie. That carried O’Hair to a 5-under 66, giving him a share of the lead with Kevin Tway, Jamie Lovemark and Vaughn Taylor.

Woods, playing for the first time since his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, had two birdies, two bogeys, a lot of pars and a 71. He was 5 shots behind and in a tie for 60th.