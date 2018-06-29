Golf roundup: Armour in 3-way tie for lead, Woods 4 back at TPC Potomac

Associated Press

Beau Hossler has been hanging around the lead on the weekend in search of his first PGA Tour victory, and he gets another chance at the Quicken Loans National in Potomac, Md.

So does Tiger Woods.

Hossler, the 23-year-old in his first full year on the tour, birdied four of his last five holes and finished with a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 18 for a 4-under 66, giving him a share of the lead with Ryan Armour (of Silver Lake, Walsh Jesuit and Ohio State) and Brian Gay.

Armour (65) and Gay (64) each made short birdies on the par-3 ninth hole to finish their rounds and tie for the lead.

Woods finished a steamy morning on the TPC Potomac at Avenel with two pars that felt just as big.

On a day in which he made seven birdies — all but two of them from 15 feet or longer — Woods didn’t let a good round go to waste at the end. He saved par from the bunker on the eighth and ninths holes for a 65. That matched his low score of the year and left him 4 shots behind, the closest he has been going into the weekend since he was 2 shots back at the Valspar Championship.

“I’m not that far back,” Woods said. “The scores aren’t going to be that low and it’s going to be a tough weekend. It will be over 100 degrees and it will be a long weekend mentally and physically. I’m in a good position now.”

Hossler has at least a share of the 36-hole lead for the third time this year, and he had a close call in the Houston Open, losing in a playoff to Ian Poulter. He has shot in the 60s in 21 of his last 38 rounds.

“I’ve had a lot of really good rounds. Unfortunately, I’ve had some kind of high ones that are uncharacteristic for me,” Hossler said. “I think that was six in a row in the 60s, so I’m feeling good. I’m getting it in play nicely off the tee and I’m rolling the putter really well, so that obviously helps.”

They were at 9-under 131, 1 shot ahead of Francesco Molinari (65) and Billy Horschel (68). Molinari, who is playing the Quicken Loans National and John Deere Classic with hopes of boosting his FedEx Cup standing, hit all 18 greens in regulation.

Woods was among 20 players separated by 4 shots going into the weekend that is expected to be hot as ever along the Potomac River.

Gay started on the back nine and opened with five birdies in eight holes before his momentum slowed. Armour, playing in the same group, had only one birdie in 10 holes until he finished with four birdies on the front nine.

“Brian got off to such a hot start, you were just trying to keep up,” Armour said. “You were just trying not to fall too far behind him, and if you do that, you probably were up near the lead.”

Akron native Harold Varner III shot a 5-under 65 in round two and sits tied for 36th at 2 under.