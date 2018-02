Golf roundup: Bill Haas shoots 64 to take Phoenix Open lead

Associated Press Bill Haas’ 9-iron landed to the right of the pin and spun left, settling 3 feet away for a birdie on the par-3 16th in the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz. “I just tried to play the hole like I would any other hole, even though it’s not like any other hole,” Haas said about the stadium hole that was packed with 20,000 fans on the warm Thursday afternoon. Haas shot a 7-under 64 at TPC Scottsdale to take a 2-stroke lead. The birdie on 16 capped a five-hole stretch he played in 5 under, with birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 and a 20-footer for eagle on the par-5 15th. “Once you get a cushion like that, you can free your swing up a little bit,” Haas said. The 16th, playing 151 yards to a front pin, tripped up Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. Fowler bogeyed it in a 66 that left him tied with Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau, Chris Kirk and Chesson Hadley. Thomas made a double bogey in a 68. Former Arizona State star Jon Rahm was at 67 in a group that included Bubba Watson. The winner two weeks ago in La Quinta, Rahm eagled the par-5 third on his second nine. “I don’t think I missed a single shot after that eagle,” Rahm said. Playing directly behind Fowler’s group, Rahm and fellow former Arizona State player Phil Mickelson each birdied the 16th for the loudest roars on the hole in the morning

You look like someone who appreciates good reading. We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy. Subscribe