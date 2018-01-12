Golf roundup: Brian Harman extends good play in Hawaii

Brian Harman putts on the 13th green during the second round of the Sony Open Friday in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Associated Press Brian Harman’s game stayed with him from one island to the next in Hawaii as he made eagle on his last hole for a 7-under 63 and the early lead in the Sony Open in Honolulu. Harman played in the final group at Kapalua last week and tied for third in a final round in which no one had much of a chance against Dustin Johnson. On a far different course at Waialae, he had another stretch of three straight birdies in Friday’s second round and closed with a 7-iron to 15 feet for eagle on the par-5 ninth. Harman was at 13-under 127, 3 shots ahead of Zach Johnson (67), John Peterson (64) and Tom Hoge (65). Except for tropical warmth, the two courses on the Hawaii swing are nothing alike. The Plantation Course at Kapalua was built on the side of the mountain on the west tip of Maui and features fairways that can stretch nearly 90 yards wide and big slopes in the greens. Waialae is at sea level — waist-high hedges along the 16th and 17th holes and behind the 11th green are all that separate grass from the beach — with smaller, flatter greens and fairways framed by trees. “The biggest elevation change here is from the walk down from the hotel,” Harman said. “I’ve always kind of felt like as long as there’s fairways and green and holes to putt it, then I’m going to be fine.” Defending champion Justin Thomas salvaged an otherwise pedestrian round with a birdie-birdie-eagle finish for a 67. He was 7 behind.

