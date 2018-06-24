Golf roundup: Bubba Watson rallies for third title at Travelers; Japanese teen wins LPGA event

Associated Press

Bubba Watson says TPC River Highlands feels like home. It certainly a comfortable place again this week.

Watson overcame a 6-stroke deficit Sunday to win his third Travelers Championship title, shooting a 7-under 63 for a 3-stroke victory in Cromwell, Conn.

The left-hander became the first three-time winner on the PGA Tour this season and pulled within one of Billy Casper’s tournament record of four victories.

He finished at 17-under 263. Third-round leader Paul Casey, Stewart Cink, Beau Hossler and J.B. Holmes tied for second. Casey shot 72, Cink 62, Hossler 66 and Holmes 67.

Watson also came from 6 back to win the 2010 event for his first tour title and beat Casey in a playoff in 2015.

“I feel like this is my home course,” Watson said. “As soon as they put the schedule up, I sign up for this. I want to come back here.

This means so much, not only from the golf side of it, but from the family side. My dad, it was the only time he got to see me win (in 2010). He got to see me qualify for the Ryder Cup at this event. So all these things just mean so much to my family.”

During the victory ceremony, Watson’s adopted children — 6-year-old son Caleb and 3-year-old daughter Dakota — received small trophies of their own.

Casey, who shot 65, 67 and 62 to lead the field by 4 shots coming into Sunday, birdied his opening hole. But he gave that back on the fifth and had back-to-back bogeys on 16 and 17 to end any chance he had of catching Watson.

The Englishman has finished in the top 20 in eight of his last nine tournaments. He was second here during his first visit in 2015, came in 17th a year later and had a fifth-place finish in Cromwell a year ago.

“There was a lot of fight in there,” Casey said. “But, I fought my golf swing all day as you can see coming down the last couple of holes.”

Watson earned $1.26 million and a 500 FexEx Cup points, moving him into third place in the standings.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth, who was tied for the lead after the opening round, shot a 69 to finish at 4 under. There hasn’t been a repeat champion in Cromwell since Phil Mickelson in 2001 and 2002.

U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka shot a 65 to tie for 19th at 9 under.

Qualifier Chase Seiffert shot a 63 on Monday just to make the tournament. He shot a 64 Sunday to finish at 12 under and tie for ninth.

Jason Day holed out on 18 from 38 feet, just in front of the greenside bunker to finish at 69 and 11 under.

Silver Lake’s Ryan Armour finished at 2-under 278. Akron native Harold Varner III and Kent State graduate Corey Conners did not make the cut.