Golf roundup: Bubba Watson takes 1-shot lead at Riviera

Associated Press Bubba Watson started with a 7-iron that stopped rolling 18 inches from the cup for a tap-in eagle. He chipped in for birdie. He moved the ball left and right, whatever Riviera required, and finished with a 6-under 65 for a 1-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay on Saturday in the Genesis Open. Yes, golf is much easier for him than basketball. And the highlights are going to look a lot better than when he took part in the NBA All-Star celebrity challenge Friday night. Watson fired an air ball from just inside the top of the key (he says it was supposed to be an alley-oop and no one heard his instructions to cut to the hoop). He passed on an open jumper to drive toward the basket, only for Tracy McGrady to reject him. “All I thought about was the bad golfers in the world when they stand on the tee and they see water to the right. Where’s their ball go? Way to the left,” Watson said. “So when I saw him, all I saw was this is my moment to get hurt. This big tank is about to hit me.” Watson looked much more efficient swinging a golf club. He was at 10-under 203 as he tries to end a two-year slump that dates to his last victory two years ago at Riviera. Sunday will be the first time he has had the lead going into the final round since that event. He will be in the final group with Cantlay, the former No. 1 amateur in the world. Cameron Smith (65), Kevin Na (67), Graeme McDowell (70) and Tony Finau (68) were 2 shots back. Suddenly in the mix was defending champion Dustin Johnson, who was going nowhere until he made the turn and had a quick chat with Austin, his brother and caddie. He made eagle on his way to a 29 on the front for a 64, and wound up 4 shots off the lead.

