Golf roundup: Bubba Watson wins Match Play for 2nd World Golf Championship

Kevin Kisner plays a shot from a bunker on the fifth hole during the final round at the Dell Technologies Match Play tournament Sunday in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Bubba Watson holds his trophy after winning the during the final round at the Dell Technologies Match Play tournament Sunday in Austin, Texas.Watson defeated Kevin Kisner. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Bubba Watson reacts after missing a putt on the fifth green during the final round at the Dell Technologies Match Play tournament Sunday in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Bubba Watson watches his drive on the sixth hole during round six at the Dell Technologies Match Play tournament Sunday in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Associated Press

