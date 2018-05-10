Golf roundup: Dustin Johnson shoots 66, shares six-way tie lead after Round 1 of Players Open

Associated Press The PGA Tour gave its premier tournament even more sizzle by putting Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler in the same group Thursday afternoon at TPC Sawgrass. For the undercard, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas played together in the morning. McIlroy was the only player from those two groups who managed to break par. He shot 1-under 71. Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson and Alex Noren set the pace early. Matt Kuchar, Chesson Hadley and Patrick Cantlay joined them late. All were at 66. Conditions were so ideal that 12 players were separated by 1 shot after the opening round, and 68 players in the 144-man field broke par. Woods wasn’t among them. He shot 72 in his first time at The Players in three years. Neither was Mickelson, who had three double bogeys on the back nine and shot 79. Fowler shot 74. Johnson started on No. 10 and went out in 31, and when he rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 second hole, he was on his way. Johnson shot 66. Rookie Keith Mitchel birdied his opening four holes, made seven birdies over his first 11 holes and was slowed only by a double bogey on the par-3 third. Veteran Steve Stricker, 51,was irritated by a late bogey and failed to birdie the par-5 ninth. He settled for a 67. Except for an 18-footer just off the green at No. 9 for eagle, however, most of Woods’ shots were for par. There was also a 10-footer to escape with bogey on the 18th hole after he hooked his iron off the tee into the water. Woods hit only five fairways. He was hanging around until chopping up the 14th hole for a double bogey, and then adding two doubles on the 16th and 17th with balls in the water. Thomas had a 73 and Spieth appeared headed for a fourth consecutive weekend off at The Players when he shot 75, which included an eagle when he drove the green on the par-4 12th. McIlroy topped his group but was tied for 55th overall. Defending champion Si Woo Kim was at 7 under in the morning until two bogeys late in his round dropped him to a 67. Silver Lake resident Ryan Armour ended the day shooting 73, while Akron native Harold Varner III finished shooting 71.

