Golf roundup: Kizzire outlasts Hahn in Sony Open

Patton Kizzire follows his drive off the first tee box during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Sunday in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) Image 1 of 2

Associated Press Patton Kizzire outlasted James Hahn in six extra holes to win the Sony Open in Honolulu to become the first multiple winner on the PGA Tour this season. Kizzire, who won the OHL Classic in Mexico last fall, closed with a 2-under 68. That turned out to be the easy part. Hahn shot 62 in the final round Sunday and got into a playoff with Kizzire at 17-under 263. They matched two pars and two birdies on the par-5 18th. They matched pars when they went to the par-3 17th. It ended on the par 3 along the Pacific Ocean when Hahn putted from right of the green to about 8 feet, and his par putt caught the lip. Munroe Falls golfer Ryan Armour, a former Ohio State University standout, tied with seven others for 39th place.

You look like someone who appreciates good reading. We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy. Subscribe