Golf roundup: Malnati leads Wells Fargo as Woods survives the cut
Published: May 4, 2018 - 10:46 PM
Associated Press Peter Malnati and Tiger Woods both had reason to celebrate on the ninth green at Quail Hollow at the end of their rounds. Malnati was coming off two consecutive birdies to take the lead Friday in the Wells Fargo Championship when he put his 5-iron in a deep bunker to the right, with the green running away from him. He was trying to blast out to 15 feet, but he got the club too much under the ball and feared for the worst until it cleared the lip by inches. Malnati emphatically wiped his hand across his brow, made the 6-foot par putt for a 3-under 68 and had a 1-shot lead over Jason Day and Aaron Wise in Charlotte, N.C. Hours earlier, Woods stood over an 18-foot putt on No. 9, his final hole of another ordinary round that up until then featured no birdies. He finally made one, and stretched out both hands in mock celebration when it dropped. “I’m on a hot streak right now. I made the last putt,” he said. Never mind that it was the only putt he made longer than 5 feet. Or that he was 9 shots out of the lead in a tie for 48th, his worst position through 36 holes in his last five tournaments. At least he was still playing on the weekend at Quail Hollow, where he had missed the cut his previous two trips. That putt made certain of it, though Woods made the cut with 1 shot to spare. Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson also had to sweat it out. McIlroy, the only two-time winner at the Wells Fargo Championship, celebrated his 29th birthday on Friday by matching his worst score at Quail Hollow with a 76, including three bogeys over the last five holes. He was in the same spot as Woods, 9 shots out of the lead. Mickelson had three bogeys, two birdies, another 72, and he made the cut with 1 shot to spare.
