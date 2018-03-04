Golf roundup: Michelle Wie wins Women’s World Championship

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION In this Aug. 2017, file photo, United States' Michelle Wie walks off the 18th tee during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament in West Des Moines, Iowa. Michelle Wie sunk a lengthy putt from off the green on the final hole to win the LPGA's Women's World Championship by one stroke on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Associated Press Michelle Wie made a 36-foot birdie putt from just off the 18th green to win the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore and capture her first title since the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open. Wie closed with a 7-under 65, and then had to wait to see if it would stand at Sentosa Golf Club. Nelly Korda, the 54-hole leader whose older sister won last week in Thailand, had an 8-foot birdie chance on the final hole to force a playoff. She failed to make birdie over the final eight holes and closed with a 71. Danielle Kang had a longer birdie chance on the 18th and missed. They finished 1 shot behind, along with Jenny Shin (65) and Brooke Henderson (67). Wie, who started the final round 5 shots behind, finished at 17-under 271 and won for the fifth time in her LPGA Tour career. A year ago, the 28-year-old from Hawaii had the 54-hole lead in Singapore until fading on the last day.

