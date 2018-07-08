Golf roundup: Na takes 5-stroke win at Greenbrier

Associated Press

Kevin Na rode a hot putter to halt a winless streak of nearly seven years on the PGA Tour.

Na shot a 6 under- 4 for a 5-stroke victory at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Na’s only previous tour win came in Las Vegas in October 2011.

“I wasn’t sure if it was going to come again. I was hoping it would — sooner than later,” Na said. “I’ve been close so many times, failed so many times.”

Starting the final round 1 stroke behind Harold Varner and Kelly Kraft, Na birdied six of his first 10 holes to open a big lead on the Old White TPC, and he cruised from there. The only blemish on his card was a bogey on the par-4 11th after driving into the rough.

Na finished at 19-under 261 and picked up the $1.31 million winner’s paycheck.

“My putter got hot,” Na said. “The first day the putter felt awful, and (then) it just clicked.”

Kraft shot 70 and finished second at 14 under. Brandt Snedeker (64) and Jason Kokrak (67) tied for third at 13 under. Each earned a place in the British Open as the leading four players from the top 12 not already eligible.

The only drama down the stretch was who would pick up the last spot to Carnoustie in two weeks. Sam Saunders lost out with bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes to miss by one. Varner needed to make a birdie on either No. 17 or 18 to get there, but he parred both holes. That gave the final spot to Austin Cook.

Akron native Varner III shot a 72 and a 268 total to tie for fifth with Joaquin Niemann, Cook, Joel Dahmen and Sam Saunders. Ryan Armour of Silver Lake shot a 72 and a 272 total to tie for 21st with J.J. Henry, Talor Gooch, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffelle.