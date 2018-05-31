Golf roundup: Niemann shares lead at Memorial; U.S. Women’s Open, Italian Open end Round 1 with three-way tie

Associated Press

Hideki Matsuyama and Tiger Woods hit their stride at the end of their rounds at the Memorial, and it paid off in different ways.

Matsuyama was in the middle of the pack at Muirfield Village when he ran off four straight birdies and then holed out with a wedge from 130 yards on the 17th hole for an eagle that sent him to a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead with 19-year-old Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Abraham Ancer of Mexico.

Woods three-putted from 25 feet to fall to 3 over with five holes to play.

He answered with three straight birdies — two of them on par 5s on the front nine — and got up-and-down from 62 yards on the ninth hole for a 72.

Ancer had only one bogey on his card early in his round, and he followed with eight birdies.

It was the first time he has had a share of the lead after any round in his 40th start on the PGA Tour.

Beau Hossler had a 66. The group at 67 included Lucas Glover, while Jason Day was among those at 68.

Justin Thomas, in his debut as the No. 1 player in the world, was trading birdies and bogeys and was making progress until he hit his approach out-of-bounds on the par-5 seventh hole and made double bogey, sending him to a 72.

Also at 72 was Dustin Johnson, who made nothing but pars on the back nine and failed to birdie any of the par 5s.

Rory McIlroy played the par 5s in 1 over and shot 74.

Phil Mickelson was 4 under through eight holes until a double bogey on No. 9, and then four bogeys over his last six holes for a 74.

Jordan Spieth shot 75, hurt by two double bogeys on the front nine. He went from a fairway bunker into the water on No. 6, and then went some 25 yards beyond the green on the par-3 eighth for another double bogey.

Matsuyama chopped his way out of the nasty rough on the 10th and 11th holes, both times making bogey.

It started with an 18-foot birdie putt on No. 13. He followed with a wedge to tap-in range on the 14th and another wedge to 2 feet on the par-5 15th.

After a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th, he was in the middle of the fairway when his wedge landed beyond the hole and spun back into the cup.

Ryan Amour of Silver Lake shot 4-under 68. He is tied for ninth.