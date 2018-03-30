Golf roundup: Park, Lindberg lead ANA Inspiration tournament heading into weekend

1 / 3 SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION Pernilla Lindberg, of Sweden, hits from the fairway on the second hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration tournament at Mission Hills Country Club, Friday in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

2 / 3 SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, watches her putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration tournament at Mission Hills Country Club, Friday in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

3 / 3 SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION Beau Hossler hits an approach shot on the 18th fairway during the second round of the Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston on Friday. (Tim Warner /Houston Chronicle via AP)





Associated Press Sung Hyun Park and Pernilla Lindberg shared the lead at a tournament-record 12-under 132, 3 strokes ahead of Jessica Korda after two rounds at the ANA Inspiration’s Mission Hills Friday. Lexi Thompson was 4 under after an even-par 72, undone by a series of short missed putts. Michelle Wie followed her opening 75 with a bogey-free 67 to get to 2 under. The fourth-ranked Park shot a 64 for the best round of the week, playing a nine-hole stretch in 7 under. She holed out for eagle from 100 yards on the par-4 15th to cap the run. Lindberg had a 67 in the final group of the morning session. The 31-year-old Swede had the first-round lead at 65, and was the only player without a bogey the first two days. She hit inside 2 feet to set up birdies on the par-4 13th and par-4 14th and parred the final four holes. The leaders broke the 36-hole record of 11 under set by Lorena Ochoa in 2006. Thompson missed five putts inside 4 feet, four of them to the right side. She three-putted the par-3 fifth and par-4 12th, missing from 4 and 3 feet on 12. She also missed a 4-foot par try on 13. The 2014 champion rebounded to birdie three of the last four, beginning the run with a downhill 12-footer on the par-4 15th. She went right at the back left pin on par-3 17th and got a 4½-footer to fall on the left side, then hit a lob wedge to 4 inches on the par-5 18th.

