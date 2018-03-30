Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Golf roundup: Park, Lindberg lead ANA Inspiration tournament heading into weekend
Published: March 30, 2018 - 10:50 PM | Updated: March 30, 2018 - 11:13 PM
Full Screen Linked Image
Associated Press Sung Hyun Park and Pernilla Lindberg shared the lead at a tournament-record 12-under 132, 3 strokes ahead of Jessica Korda after two rounds at the ANA Inspiration’s Mission Hills Friday. Lexi Thompson was 4 under after an even-par 72, undone by a series of short missed putts. Michelle Wie followed her opening 75 with a bogey-free 67 to get to 2 under. The fourth-ranked Park shot a 64 for the best round of the week, playing a nine-hole stretch in 7 under. She holed out for eagle from 100 yards on the par-4 15th to cap the run. Lindberg had a 67 in the final group of the morning session. The 31-year-old Swede had the first-round lead at 65, and was the only player without a bogey the first two days. She hit inside 2 feet to set up birdies on the par-4 13th and par-4 14th and parred the final four holes. The leaders broke the 36-hole record of 11 under set by Lorena Ochoa in 2006. Thompson missed five putts inside 4 feet, four of them to the right side. She three-putted the par-3 fifth and par-4 12th, missing from 4 and 3 feet on 12. She also missed a 4-foot par try on 13. The 2014 champion rebounded to birdie three of the last four, beginning the run with a downhill 12-footer on the par-4 15th. She went right at the back left pin on par-3 17th and got a 4½-footer to fall on the left side, then hit a lob wedge to 4 inches on the par-5 18th.
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Cavaliers 107, Pelicans 102: LeBron James passes Michael Jordan for consecutive double-digit games record as Cavs rally from 13-point deficit March 30th, 2018 10:35 PM
Cavaliers notebook: coach Tyronn Lue returns, but not to bench; team has plan to ease him back in March 30th, 2018 8:10 PM
Indians report: Rajai Davis makes immediate impact with his speed, shows why he was brought back March 30th, 2018 5:52 PM
Learning to be the best dad possible March 30th, 2018 3:24 PM

THE LATEST

Cavaliers 107, Pelicans 102: LeBron James passes Michael Jordan for consecutive double-digit games record as Cavs rally from 13-point deficit March 30th, 2018 10:35 PM
Cavaliers notebook: coach Tyronn Lue returns, but not to bench; team has plan to ease him back in March 30th, 2018 8:10 PM
Heart to Heart to hold annual breakfast presentation event March 30th, 2018 7:25 PM
Gov. John Kasich signs $2.6 billion capital budget, including $30.9 million for Summit County projects March 30th, 2018 7:23 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal