Golf roundup: Snedeker wins Wyndham for ninth PGA Tour title

Associated Press

Brandt Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his ninth PGA Tour title, four days after opening with a 59.

Snedeker closed with a 5-under 65 for a 3-stroke victory, breaking a tie with C.T. Pan on the final hole. Pan hit his tee shot out-of-bounds and made double bogey. Snedeker, playing in the group behind, made a 20-foot birdie.

Snedeker finished at 21-under 259 for his first win since 2016 and his second at the tournament, but first at Sedgefield Country Club.

Pan shot a 66 to tie for second with Webb Simpson (62).

Snedeker opened the tournament with the 59 that made him the first tour player this year and just the 10th ever to break 60, then on the final day played 29 holes at 5 under to seal it.

He was never in danger of missing the Fed Ex Cup playoffs for the first time in his career, but the victory gave him a huge jump on the points list. He climbed 50 spots to No. 30 on the list, after arriving at 80th — which would have been his lowest finish.

Severe weather led organizers to suspend the third round with 30 players still on the course and bring everybody back to Sedgefield on Sunday morning, leaving Snedeker with 29 holes to play on the final day.

He wrapped up that round with a 1-stroke lead at 16 under before heading back onto the course. Since the tournament moved here in 2008, every third-round leader who was that far under par has gone on to win.

Silver Lake native Ryan Armour, a Walsh Jesuit and Ohio State University standout, tied for eighth, finishing with a 15-under 265.

Akron native Harold Varner III tied for 53rd, finishing with a 7-under 273.

The other subplot at Sedgefield was the last chance to finish in the top 125 and get into the FedEx Cup playoffs. With every player who was between Nos. 122-127 missing the cut, there figured to be plenty of movement near the bubble.

Sergio Garcia will miss the playoffs for the first time in his career after winding up 131st on the points list. Harris English and Nick Taylor played their way in.