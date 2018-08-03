Golf roundup: Thai golfer leads Women’s British Open

Associated Press

Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand is standing out at the Women’s British Open for more than just her pink golf ball.

The 97th-ranked player has yet to drop a shot in two straight rounds of 5-under 67 that will give her a 1-stroke lead heading into the weekend in Lytham St. Annes, England.

While first-round leader Minjee Lee and Mamiko Higa encountered problems down the stretch at a rainy Royal Lytham to give up 2-shot leads, Pornanong played a steady hand and put her pink ball in all the right places — explicitly, out of the many bunkers that define the course.

The 28-year-old Thai missed a 10-foot putt for birdie in front of the clubhouse on the 18th green but that didn’t get her down. She was 10 under par overall.

“I’ve had a game plan,” Pornanong said. “I try to plan every shot, every hole.”

It’s given her a great chance of winning a first major title, and claiming a first victory on the LPGA Tour. Her last win was on the Asian Tour in January 2015 and she has only one top-10 finish all year.

Top-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn was 7 shots back after rounds of 71 and 70, No. 6 Shanshan Feng (71-71) was 1 stroke further back, and No. 2 Inbee Park (76-74) missed the cut.