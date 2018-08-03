Golf roundup: Thai golfer leads Women’s British Open

Associated Press
Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand is standing out at the Women’s British Open for more than just her pink golf ball.
The 97th-ranked player has yet to drop a shot in two straight rounds of 5-under 67 that will give her a 1-stroke lead heading into the weekend in Lytham St. Annes, England.
While first-round leader Minjee Lee and Mamiko Higa encountered problems down the stretch at a rainy Royal Lytham to give up 2-shot leads, Pornanong played a steady hand and put her pink ball in all the right places — explicitly, out of the many bunkers that define the course.
The 28-year-old Thai missed a 10-foot putt for birdie in front of the clubhouse on the 18th green but that didn’t get her down. She was 10 under par overall.
“I’ve had a game plan,” Pornanong said. “I try to plan every shot, every hole.”
It’s given her a great chance of winning a first major title, and claiming a first victory on the LPGA Tour. Her last win was on the Asian Tour in January 2015 and she has only one top-10 finish all year.
Top-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn was 7 shots back after rounds of 71 and 70, No. 6 Shanshan Feng (71-71) was 1 stroke further back, and No. 2 Inbee Park (76-74) missed the cut.
You look like someone who appreciates good reading.
Unprecedented news is happening every day and we want you to be fully informed. We bring you expert coverage on the news and information you care about in easily accessible ways.
We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital Only or All Access Subscription, and continue to enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subscribing is quick and easy.
You look like someone who wants to be informed.
The professional journalists at the Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com are here to serve you with news about Akron and Summit County. Stay informed from the area’s largest newsroom. Subscribe to Ohio.com with a digital-only subscription or get the Beacon Journal delivered to your home along with access to Ohio.com anywhere on any device.
While we offer seven free articles a month on Ohio.com as a public service, the best way for you to get all the news you need is to subscribe.
Former Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy teacher charged with attempting to solicit sex from teen boy
Former Canton man accused of skinning dog, showing video on social media
University of Akron football: Zips open camp with a bounce in their step and an eye on Nebraska
Pioneering Akron African-American doctor Dr. Russell Platt, 91, dies
Founding I Promise School staff prepares to set tone to educate districts lowest-performing kids
The multimillion-dollar school: Support and resources pour into LeBrons I Promise School opening Monday
Akron driver dies after semi overturns on I-76
Former Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy teacher charged with attempting to solicit sex from teen boy