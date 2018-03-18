Golf roundup: The last roars are for Rory McIlroy at Bay Hill

1 / 3 SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates after making a birdie on the 18th green during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Sunday in Orlando, Fla. McIlroy won the tournament at 18-under-par. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

3 / 3 SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, kisses the championship trophy after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Sunday in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)





Associated Press The loudest roars at Bay Hill were for Tiger Woods. The last ones were for Rory McIlroy. McIlroy left some indelible images of his own Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla., with a back-nine charge that would have made the King proud, and a final putt on the 18th green that a delirious gallery had seen for so many years from Woods. McIlroy ran off five birdies over his last six holes and closed with an 8-under 64 for a 3-shot victory. He won for the first time since the Tour Championship on Sept. 25, 2016, the day Palmer died. “I wish I walked up that hill and got a handshake from him,” McIlroy said. “But I’m so happy to put my name on that trophy.” Bay Hill was rocking all afternoon, mostly for that red shirt. Woods, who started the final round 5 shots behind, made three birdies in a four-hole stretch to start the back nine and was within shot of the lead as everyone behind him on the course appeared to stall. One shot changed everything. Woods couldn’t commit to a swing with his driver on the par-5 16th hole and sent it far and left — way left — over a fence and out-of-bounds, sending him to a bogey when he couldn’t afford anything less than birdie. He finished bogey-bogey-par for a 3-under 69 and tumbled down the leaderboard into a tie for fifth. That’s about when McIlroy pulled away. Until then, five players were separated by 1 shot. Before long, McIlroy was leaving everyone in his wake. He made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 13th to take the lead over hard-luck Henrik Stenson, and then rolled one in from 20 feet on the next hole. If that wasn’t enough, McIlroy chipped in from 40 feet on the 15th hole, and then pounded a 375-yard drive on the 16th that set up a two-putt birdie. Bryson DeChambeau made the last run at him, gouging a shot out of the rough, over the water and onto the green at No. 16 and pumping his fist when the eagle putt caught enough of the cup to drop in. That put him 1 shot behind. McIlroy, however, wasn’t finished. He left his putt about 25 feet above the hole on No. 18, roughly the same spot from where Woods made birdie putts to win in 2001, 2008 and 2009. Woods slammed his cap to the ground in 2008, not realizing he had done that. McIlroy buried the putt, raised both arms in the air and turned to slam his fist as the grandstands erupted with cheers. Ryan Armour (Walsh Jesuit, Ohio State) of Silver Lake finished 77th on the leaderboard.

