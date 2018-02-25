Golf roundup: Thomas delivers clutch moments to win Honda in playoff

1 / 3 SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION Justin Thomas celebrates after winning the Honda Classic in a sudden-death playoff, Sunday, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

2 / 3 SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION Justin Thomas acknowledges the crowd after putting on the fourth hole during the final round of the Honda Classic Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

3 / 3 SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION Luke List, center, hits out of the gallery during a sudden-death playoff in the final round of the Honda Classic Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Justin Thomas beat List in the playoff. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)





Associated Press Justin Thomas nearly holed a wedge that got him into a playoff, and then hit 5-wood over the water and onto the 18th green for a two-putt birdie to beat Luke List on the first extra hole Sunday to win the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Thomas closed with a 2-under 68 and won for the second time this season. He also won in a playoff at the CJ Cup in South Korea last fall. Thomas and List matched birdies and tough pars over the final eight holes, and List appeared to have a big advantage on the par-5 18th when he hit a big drive that left him a 4-iron he hit onto the back of the green. Thomas was in the left rough and had to lay up instead of taking on the water. He hit a wedge from 117 yards that landed a few feet in front of the hole and rolled some 6 inches to the side of the cup, settling 2 feet away. List, going for his first PGA Tour victory, blinked first in the playoff by missing his drive well to the right amid palm trees. He blasted that out left and against the grandstand, and then he watched Thomas take on the water and hit the green in two. Thomas rapped in a 4-footer for his birdie and the eighth win of his career. It moves him to No. 3 in the world, one spot ahead of longtime friend Jordan Spieth for the first time in their careers. Alex Noren was tied for the lead playing the 18th and caught an awkward lie from the side of a bunker. He made par for a 67 and finished 1 shot behind. Thomas and List finished at 8-under 272. It was the seventh playoff in 15 PGA Tour events this season. Tiger Woods was briefly within 3 shots of the lead on the front nine. He closed with a 70 and finished 12th. He led the field in proximity to the hole on his approach shots at just over 29 feet.

