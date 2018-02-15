Close
Golf roundup: Tiger Woods back where he started
Published: February 15, 2018 - 9:51 PM | Updated: February 15, 2018 - 10:57 PM
Associated Press Three holes into his return to Riviera after a 12-year absence, Tiger Woods was 2 over par and bracing for the worst. But then he overcame a drive that apparently never came down from a eucalyptus tree, another tee shot that wound up on another hole and few careless mistakes with the irons to post a 1-over 72 in the opening round Thursday at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles. Riviera was the site of Woods’ first PGA Tour event at age 16. Starting on the reachable par-4 10th, where one mistake can lead to big numbers, Woods played it perfectly with an iron to the far left of the fairway for the best angle into the green, a wedge to just under 10 feet and a birdie. His drive on the par-5 11th sailed to the right toward the trees. He never found his ball, presumably swallowed up by the tree. Then, he lost his tee shot to the right, hit out of a greenside bunker past the flag and onto the fringe, and had to work for bogey. He answered with a perfect tee shot on the 13th and a 15-foot birdie putt, and he kept his round together with a series of putts from the 6-foot range for pars and birdies — a par save from the bunker on the 16th, a slippery birdie putt on the par-5 17th, a par save from above the hole left of the 18th green and a difficult two-putt birdie on the par-5 first hole from 50 feet. Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau were tied for the lead with 66s when the round was suspended due to darkness.
