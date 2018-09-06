Golf roundup: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy tied for first at BMW

Associated Press

Tiger Woods had his lowest round since his last victory more than five years ago, an 8-under 62 with birdie chances on all but two greens and only one bad swing all day.

All it got him at the BMW Championship was a tie for the lead Thursday with Rory McIlroy.

Woods did his part in the scorching air at Aronimink in Newtown Square, Pa., that made the 7,267-yard course feel like a pitch-and-putt. He didn’t hit anything longer than a 9-iron into the par 4s and didn’t miss a green until his 14th hole. He came within inches of chipping that one in.

“Got off to a better start than I have most of the season. And as of right now,” he said, pausing to smile, “I’m one back. Just the way it goes.”

It didn’t go perfectly for McIlroy, either. He was at 9 under when Woods finished, only to make consecutive bogeys and finish with a two-putt birdie for a 62.

They had a 1-shot lead over Xander Schauffele.

“It was one of those days where it was out there,” McIlroy said.

Silver Lake native and former Walsh Jesuit standout Ryan Armour was tied for eighth at 5 under.

The wide fairways and temperatures in the 90s that allowed the golf ball to seemingly fly forever made for such low scoring that 48 players in the 69-man field broke par. Rickie Fowler opened with a 65 in his first tournament since the PGA Championship.

Jordan Spieth couldn’t keep it in play off the tee and didn’t get under par until his 15th hole. He birdied three of the last four for a 67.

Peter Uihlein had a 64 to join a group that included FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas.