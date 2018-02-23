Golf roundup: Woods 4 back with everyone around him at Honda Classic

1 / 2 SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION Tiger Woods waves to the crowd as he approaches the 17th hole during the second round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Friday, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

2 / 2 SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Friday in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)



Associated Press Even with a tee shot into the water for another double bogey, Tiger Woods could see the big picture at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He was 4 shots out of the lead going into the weekend. Luke List delivered a round not many others found possible in such difficult conditions Friday, a 4-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead with Jamie Lovemark (69). They were at 3-under 137, the highest score to lead at the halfway point of the Honda Classic since it moved to PGA National in 2007. So bunched were the scores that Woods was 4 shots out of the lead and 4 shots from last place among the 76 players who made the cut at 5-over 145. More importantly, he only had 13 players in front of him. “This is a difficult golf course right now,” Woods said. “Making pars is a good thing. I’ve done that, and I’m right there with a chance.” And he has plenty of company. Tommy Fleetwood, who won the Race to Dubai on the European Tour last year, scratched out a 68 and was 1 shot out of the lead along with Webb Simpson (72), Russell Henley (70) and Rory Sabbatini (69). Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger each shot 72 and were in a large group at 139. They were among only 10 players remaining under par. The difficulty was primarily from the wind, which blew just as hard in the morning when List shot his 66 as it did in the afternoon. More aggravating to the players are the greens, which are old and bare, firm and crusty. It’s a recipe for not making many putts. Defending champion Rickie Fowler had six bogeys on his front nine and shot 77 to miss the cut. “It’s unfortunate that the greens have changed this much in a year,” Fowler said. “They typically get slick and quick on the weekend because they dry out, but at least there’s some sort of surface. But like I said, everyone’s playing the same greens.” It looked as though List was playing a different course when he went out with a bogey-free 32 on the back nine, added a pair of birdies on the front nine and then dropped his only shot when he caught an awkward lie in the bunker on the par-3 seventh. Munroe Falls golfer Ryan Armour, a former Ohio State University standout, failed to make the cut, shooting a 75 on Thursday and 74 on Friday.

You look like someone who appreciates good reading. We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy. Subscribe