Golf roundup: Woods one putt short of forcing playoff at Valspar

Associated Press A long victory drought on the PGA Tour finally ended Sunday, just not the one a raucous crowd was expecting. Paul Casey closed with a 6-under 65 and won the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla., but only after watching from the locker room as Tiger Woods came up one putt short of forcing a playoff. It was the closest Woods has come to winning in nearly five years. Casey, who started the final round 5 shots behind, ran off three straight birdies early on the back nine at Innisbrook to take the lead, and he closed with four par saves to post at 10-under 274. No one caught him, giving him his second PGA Tour title and his first since the Houston Open in 2009. Patrick Reed was tied for the lead and appeared headed for a playoff at worst until his approach to the 18th came back down the slope, and his 45-foot birdie putt was so weak that it rolled all the way back to his feet. He three-putted for bogey and a 68. Woods and his massive following went dormant after an opening birdie to briefly share the lead. He went 15 holes without a birdie until he brought Innisbrook to life with a birdie putt from just inside 45 feet that died into the cup at the par-3 17th, leaving him one shot behind with one hole to play. Woods played conservatively with an iron off the 442-yard, uphill closing hole on the Copperhead course. From 185 yards, his approach came up some 40 feet short, and his birdie putt to force a playoff was 2 feet short. He closed with a 70 — the first time since The Barclays in 2013 that he posted all four rounds under par on the PGA Tour — and tied for second with reed. That was his best finish since he tied for second at that Barclays tournament, right about the time his back started to give out. Kent State product Corey Conners tied for 16th while Walsh Jesuit/Ohio State standout Ryan Armour tied for 40th. Akron native Harold Varner III came in 78th.

