Boys basketball / Wadsworth 66, Firestone 60 (OT): Experience, chemistry help Grizzlies outlast Falcons in Division I sectional semifinal

Firestone's Perrion Johnson (right) shoots over Wadsworth's Jacob Justice (front left) and Reid Black during the second quarter of their Division I sectional semifinal game Wednesday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won 65-60 in overtime. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Firestone's Justice Lane (right) goes up for two points over Wadsworth's Reid Black during the first quarter of their Division I sectional semifinal game Wednesday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won 65-60 in overtime. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Wadsworth's Tony Hewitt goes up for two points against Firestone during the third quarter of their Division I sectional semifinal game Wednesday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won 65-60 in overtime. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Wadsworth's Jack Simmons goes up for two points against Firestone during the third quarter of their Division I sectional semifinal game Wednesday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won 65-60 in overtime. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Wadsworth's Beau Casey (front) rebounds the ball in front of his teammate Jacob Justice (left) and Firestone's LaFette Johnson during the second quarter of their Division I sectional semifinal game Wednesday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won 65-60 in overtime. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Firestone's LaFette Johnson goes up for two points in traffic against Wadsworth during the second quarter of their Division I sectional semifinal game Wednesday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won 65-60 in overtime. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Firestone's LaFette Johnson (right) goes up for two points over Wadsworth's Jack Simmons during the second quarter of their Division I sectional semifinal game Wednesday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won 65-60 in overtime. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Wadsworth's Jack Simmons (left) passes the ball in front of Firestone's LaFette Johnson during the fourth quarter of their Division I sectional semifinal game Wednesday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won 65-60 in overtime. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Firestone's Perrion Johnson (right) goes up for two points over Wadsworth's Jacob Justice during their Division I sectional semifinal game Wednesday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won 65-60 in overtime. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Firestone's Perrion Johnson (top) and Wadsworth's Christian Szalay take a rebound battle to the floor during the first quarter of their Division I sectional semifinal game Wednesday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won 65-60 in overtime. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Wadsworth's Christian Szalay (right) drives to the basket on Firestone's LaFette Johnson during the third quarter of their Division I sectional semifinal game Wednesday at Wadsworth High School. Wadsworth won 65-60 in overtime. (Karen Schiely/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Brad Bournival

ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.