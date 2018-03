High school boys basketball: Garrett Houser of Hoban, Matthew Francesconi of Tallmadge guide squads to victories in GABCA senior all-star games

Garrettsville Garfield's Ryan Brown looks for a shot over Cuyahoga Falls' Paris Blackshear during the first GABCA All Star game Wednesday at Firestone High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Aurora's James Robinson (left) has his shot swatted away by Field's Andrew Johnson during the first GABCA All Star game Wednesday at Firestone High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Hoban's Garrett Houser (center) attempts a three over Wadsworth's Jacob Justice (left) during the first GABCA All Star game Wednesday at Firestone High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Brunswick's Nick Felician (left) knocks the ball away from Firestone's Perrion Johnson during the first GABCA All Star game Wednesday at Firestone High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Firestone's Perrion Johnson (left) has the ball stripped away by Wadsworth's Tony Hewitt (2) during the first GABCA All Star game Wednesday at Firestone High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Pete Nance of Revere stares down opposing players during the second GABCA All Star game Wednesday at Firestone High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Revere's Pete Nance (22) attempts a shot as Hoban's Collen Gurley looks on from behind during the second GABCA All Star game Wednesday at Firestone High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Stow's Mason McMurray swings on the rim after a dunk during the second GABCA All Star game Wednesday at Firestone High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Revere's Pete Nance (left) reaches up for a rebound against Streetsboro's Braden Tucker (right) during the second GABCA All Star game Wednesday at Firestone High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Stow's Coryon Rice (right) has the ball smacked away by Revere's Pete Nance during the second GABCA All Star game Wednesday at Firestone High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Stow's Mason McMurray hangs on the rim after a dunk during the second GABCA All Star game Wednesday at Firestone High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Barberton's Jordan Greynolds (center) attempts a layup between Woodridge's Mason Lydic (left) and Walsh's Ben Marril during the second GABCA All Star game Wednesday at Firestone High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

By Michael Beaven

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

